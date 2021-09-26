Keeping petrol at home or in cars can be potentially dangerous due to the highly-flammable vapours which fuels give off.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it is reminding people of the dangers of storing flammable fuels at home, and to be aware of the risks.

It said: "In homes fuel containers must not be stored in living accommodation such as kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms or under staircases. Any storage place should be well away from living areas and be secured to protect against the possibility of vandalism or arson."

A man carrying containers at a Tesco petrol station

Here are the top tips from the service:

- Do not fill a container more than the capacity printed on the label

- You can store up to 30litres of petrol at home without informing the local Petrol Enforcement Authority. Read more on the Health and Safety Executive website

- Do not store fuel inside homes or in a place that is attached to a building used as a dwelling

- Petrol must be stored in approved plastic or metal containers of the sort that can typically be purchased from filling stations

- Petrol is not only highly flammable but is extremely corrosive and if is not stored in suitable containers it could wear away the container, causing leaks

- Always decant fuel in the open air

- Do not smoke or have naked light near to fuel