Titanic Leeds: Virtual reality experience aboard doomed ship to set sail on Headrow - how to get tickets

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:30 BST
A virtual reality experience aboard the Titanic is to set sail in Leeds next month.

Titanic: A Voyage Through Time, a groundbreaking virtual reality experience, is set to open on August 15 at Broadgate on the Leeds Headrow.

This one-of-a-kind immersive attraction offers visitors an extraordinary journey into the past, where they can explore the Titanic in all her grandeur. Here’s everything you need to know...

Titanic: A Voyage Through Time, a groundbreaking virtual reality experience, is set to open on August 15 at Broadgate.placeholder image
Titanic: A Voyage Through Time, a groundbreaking virtual reality experience, is set to open on August 15 at Broadgate. | Fever

What can I expect from the experience?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developed in collaboration with Musealia experts to ensure historical accuracy, Titanic: A Voyage Through Time transports guests nearly 3.8 kilometres beneath the ocean’s surface to view the Titanic’s wreckage as it rests today.

From there, visitors will step back to 1912, where they will walk the iconic Grand Staircase, explore the ship’s lavish dining rooms and cabins and interact with historical figures who shaped the famous liner’s legacy.

What will the experience include?

Upon boarding the Titanic, guests can hold their personal boarding pass, place it in a mailbox and enter the ship as first-class passengers. Inside, they are invited to explore their private cabin: unpacking their luggage and enjoying fresh fruit from the ship’s finest offerings.

Visitors will step back to 1912, where they will walk the iconic Grand Staircase and explore the ship’s lavish dining rooms and cabins.placeholder image
Visitors will step back to 1912, where they will walk the iconic Grand Staircase and explore the ship’s lavish dining rooms and cabins. | Fever

In the engine room, visitors can join the crew by tossing coal into the fire to help fuel the ship. Visitors can also experience an accurate and detailed recreation of the Titanic’s final days through advanced VR technology.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

How can I get tickets?

Tickets will be on sale via Fever at 10am on Wednesday, July 23. These will be priced at £13 for a child and £15 for adults.

Pre-sale tickets, featuring exclusive access to a 20 per cent pre-sales discount, will be available from tomorrow morning (Tuesday, July 22). Sign up for the waiting list here.

Related topics:LeedsTitanicTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice