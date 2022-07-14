How Marcus Rashford helped transform the library of a Leeds primary school as thousand books donated

Joanna Roberts, of Hunslet Carr Primary School, saw many features of the school's ethos 'Impossible is Nothing' running throughout the book.

After becoming inspired by the words, Joanna - along with other teachers at the school - read the book to children.

Rashford's quotes were quickly put up around the classrooms and hallways of the schools after children were amazed by his own journey.

After reading the book, the children now believe their future is "theirs for the taking", Joanna told the YEP.

"Our school lives by the motto Impossible is Nothing where any child can achieve anything as long as they persevere and are resilient", she said.

"When reading Marcus Rashford's children's self-help book, it was like he had written it about our school.

"The area he grew up in is similar to Hunslet and the way he motivates and inspires the children to dream big and overcome any set-backs."

Leeds-based children's author Tom Palmer visited the school recently.

Tom Palmer left the visit overwhelmed by the children and blown away by the 'Impossible is Nothing' motto, Joanna said.

"He emailed us after the visit about the impression the children had made on him, so I replied asking him for his help in our campaign for Rashford", she added.

Tom put some feelers out with a few contacts at Manchester United and the National Literacy Trust.

A couple of weeks later, National Literacy Trust emailed the school to explain Tom had been in touch with them.

"They said they might not be able to bring Rashford, but they could give us an opportunity to win a Library Makeover funded by Marcus Rashford's Book Club, Burberry and many others" Joanna said.

A few months on, the school has an incredible new library - fit with more than a thousand books for the children to enjoy.

On July 13, Tom Palmer helped to open the brand new library, which Joanna said would change the lives of the children.

"We can see the city centre of Leeds from our school and we always tell the children they can be anything", Joanna said.

"They can be the best version of themselves, this library will help them do that.

"When I first read Rashford's book, everything he said, I related to.

"He is inspiring to the children."

The children at the school now wear effort badges based on different mottos.

The school hopes Rashford may one day visit.

"The eyes of the children light up when they pass the new library", Joanna said.

"The best thing is the new books we have been given.

"It has meant the old books have been distributed throughout the classrooms to replace those too.

"It will make such a huge difference.