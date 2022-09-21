Ria Smith was taken in by Carr Beck, believed to be the only wet hostel for women in the UK, aged 21 when, after a particularly heavy drinking session, she fell and broke her arm.

She had begun drinking with friends as a teenager and although at first she could manage it, a relationship break-up saw it spiral out of control. At her worst she consumed 15 pints plus a litre of spirits a day and ended up in hospital.

At Carr Beck, one of the services run by Turning Lives Around in their work to prevent homelessness amongst society’s most vulnerable people with complex needs, the support team worked with Ria to draw-up an alcohol management plan which she felt able to follow.

This limited her drinking hours and number of daily drinks.

They also linked her up with Clean Start, a social enterprise set up by TLA that specialises in deep cleaning and decorating. It was here she discovered a love for painting and decorating and while working part time for Clean Start, she also attended Leeds College of Building to do courses in painting and decorating resulting in diplomas at both level one and two.

Now, four years on, Ria, 28, has secured a two-year commercial painting and decorating apprenticeship with Bagnalls, one of the country’s leading painting, decorating and specialist industrial coatings contractors.

As well as enabling her to concentrate solely on painting and decorating, Ria will also continue to add to her professional qualifications working towards a level three diploma at Leeds College of Building.

“It’s three years since I left Carr Beck. I have my own place now plus my four-year-old French bulldog cross Luna and thanks to my days being busy and the help I’ve got from Carr Beck and Forward Leeds, I don’t really drink anymore.”

Ria explained: “I have been undergoing Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) with Forward Leeds, an organisation which supports those that need help with alcohol and drug use locally. This has helped with my mental health and understanding my emotions, showing me how to cope when things go wrong instead of drinking.”

Ria added: “I enjoyed my time with Clean Start. It was totally different from what I’d done before and being part time eased me back into work slowly. My apprenticeship is allowing me to learn more and be painting and decorating all the time. I find it very therapeutic and when a job is complete, it’s rewarding and satisfying to see what been achieved.”