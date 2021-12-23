Ashley Turner, 40, is the owner of Farsley Fire and Smoke - which sells the "finest Yorkshire produce smoked over fire and smoke for a minimum of 16 hours".

The company has vans usually stationed in Farsley and Calverley and also offers a delivery service.

On Wednesday, Ashley - together with his wife Sarah and local vicar Gareth - took out their sleigh and toured West Leeds, giving families which were isolating the chance to spot Santa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community has applauded the efforts of a takeaway owner and vicar who combined to spread Christmas cheer across Farsley and Rodley.

The community was astounded at the idea and many requested the entourage visited their streets.

Ashley told the YEP it had been a great success.

"We decided to do it as we were aware that quite a few families must be isolating ahead of Christmas so young children were missing out on a chance to see Santa", he explained.

"The people of Farsley have been really supportive of our business this last year so we wanted to give something back.

A community has applauded the efforts of a takeaway owner and vicar who combined to spread Christmas cheer across Farsley and Rodley.

"That something turned into a brilliant sleigh!

"We received a lot of requests for visits after we put a message out over the Farsley Fire and Smoke social media accounts.

"We tried our very best to drive by everyone we could.

"We even recruited Gareth the local Vicar to drive us around. The Vicar essentially became Rudolph for the evening.

"My wife Sarah once again played the Saxophone as we travelled around."

Ashley said the procession had been "really well received".

He added: "We've had messages of thanks.

"It was also nice to see everyone's photos on the community Facebook pages.

"We certainly felt magical for the evening."