House of the Dragon: Meet Leeds 12-year-old who features in hugely popular Game of Thrones spin-off
Dylan Stewart earned himself a part in big budget drama ‘House of the Dragon’ last year, after impressing HBO execs in an audition.
The 12-year-old, who has been acting for the last two years with Stagecoach Wetherby, joined star Clinton Liberty on a beach in Anglesey for the scene in episode ‘Small Folk’.
“It was really exciting to get the part and it was such a cool experience to see myself on the show,” said Dylan.
“The audition wasn’t what I was expecting. We took some photos and I had to read a script. I was really happy when I got chosen.”
Dylan’s role involved acting alongside a giant CGI dragon, which he had to imagine was on set with him.
He said: “It was weird, because I didn’t know what was going on. We were given a behind the scene look at how it was made, which was really interesting.
“The dragon in the scene was added during the editing process, and they used huge fans to blow the sand to make it seem like it was there.
“We were on set for quite a while. There was a lot of sitting around, but it was a really fun experience.”
Proud mum Victoria said: “We were already fans of the show, but we didn’t know which episode he was going to be in, so we were watching it intensely.”
Dylan’s dad, Charlie, added: “It was quite the experience taking him over and seeing such a huge production in progress.”
It was not the first time that the youngster had been involved in a big production. Last year, he filmed for Steve McQueen’s upcoming historical blockbuster ‘Blitz’ starring Saoirse Ronan, which will be released in November.
