Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A talented theatre student in Wetherby was excited to spot himself on TV after landing a role in a hugely popular fantasy series.

Dylan Stewart earned himself a part in big budget drama ‘House of the Dragon’ last year, after impressing HBO execs in an audition.

The 12-year-old, who has been acting for the last two years with Stagecoach Wetherby, joined star Clinton Liberty on a beach in Anglesey for the scene in episode ‘Small Folk’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wetherby theatre student Dylan Steward appeared in hugely popular fantasy series 'House of the Dragon'. | Submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was really exciting to get the part and it was such a cool experience to see myself on the show,” said Dylan.

“The audition wasn’t what I was expecting. We took some photos and I had to read a script. I was really happy when I got chosen.”

Dylan’s role involved acting alongside a giant CGI dragon, which he had to imagine was on set with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan was excited to spot himself on TV. | Submitted

He said: “It was weird, because I didn’t know what was going on. We were given a behind the scene look at how it was made, which was really interesting.

“The dragon in the scene was added during the editing process, and they used huge fans to blow the sand to make it seem like it was there.

“We were on set for quite a while. There was a lot of sitting around, but it was a really fun experience.”

Proud mum Victoria said: “We were already fans of the show, but we didn’t know which episode he was going to be in, so we were watching it intensely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan’s dad, Charlie, added: “It was quite the experience taking him over and seeing such a huge production in progress.”

It was not the first time that the youngster had been involved in a big production. Last year, he filmed for Steve McQueen’s upcoming historical blockbuster ‘Blitz’ starring Saoirse Ronan, which will be released in November.