House of Fraser, which occupies a huge plot at 14-42 in Briggate, would be converted into a mixed-use developed.

It would be renamed 'Grand Central Place' and include nine-storeys of student accommodation.

Floors one to nine will provide 368 bedspaces, comprising a mix of self-contained studios and cluster flats, across 177 units.

Designs for the Grand Central Place designs in Briggate, Leeds. The House of Fraser store would be turned into retail and student accommodation.

This student accommodation would be above the ground and basement floors of retail.

The retail floor is described by developers as "flexible retail space" which could be occupied by a single unit or split into two or three units.

The proposed scheme has been brought forward by Dukelease, under their development brand, Manner.

Dukelease say the plans are "designed to meet evolving shopping trends".

A public consultation has now been launched on the draft plans. Members of the public can view the plans and have their say by visiting www.grandcentralbriggate.com.

CEO at Dukelease, Richard Leslie, said: "We are excited to be bringing forward our draft plans for Grand Central Place at 140-142 Briggate, which we hope will secure an active and vibrant future for this site in the heart of Leeds.

“University life can be stressful for many students, who are often living away from home for the first time and balancing the demands of their studies with busy social and work lives.

"It is vital that students have a place to live where they can unwind, focus on their studies, and mostly importantly, feel safe. Our ambition is to deliver modern and comfortable student accommodation, which can be their ‘home away from home’.

“We will draw upon our 30 years’ of experience and work closely with stakeholders and local communities to create a scheme that the city will be proud of. We look forward to building strong ties with local residents through the public consultation and welcome all feedback as the plans come together.

“We were attracted to Leeds for this great city’s reputation for growth, ambition, and innovation – and with the regional and national attention now turning to the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, we’re looking forward to playing our part in helping the City Centre bounce back.”