Holi Festival Leeds: Incredible pictures as thousands join seven-hour festival of colour at Beaverworks

A seven-hour festival of colour took place in Leeds this weekend, as thousands celebrated Holi.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 15th Mar 2023, 17:43 GMT

Holi Colour Festival returned to Beaverworks for the second year, with more than 2,500 visitors – making it one of the biggest open-air Holi festivals in the UK. Also known as the 'Festival of Colours', Holi is a popular Hindu festival which marks the arrival of spring - traditionally celebrated by throwing coloured powders on friends and family.

Here are nine amazing pictures from the event.

Thousands celebrated Holi festival at an event at Beaverworks this Saturday, running from 12.30pm-7.30pm. Guests enjoyed street food, music and of course - colours.

1. Holi Colour Festival

Thousands celebrated Holi festival at an event at Beaverworks this Saturday, running from 12.30pm-7.30pm. Guests enjoyed street food, music and of course - colours. Photo: Holi Colour Festival

More than 2,500 tickets were sold for the event, making it one of the biggest open-air Holi festivals in the UK

2. Holi Colour Festival

More than 2,500 tickets were sold for the event, making it one of the biggest open-air Holi festivals in the UK Photo: Holi Colour Festival

People travelled from all over the UK to attend the event, as far as London, Cambridge and Edinburgh

3. Holi Colour Festival

People travelled from all over the UK to attend the event, as far as London, Cambridge and Edinburgh Photo: Holi Colour Festival

The festival's founder, Eshaan Kapoor, said he wants to grow the festival to 10,000 visitors at Roundhay Park in the next four years

4. Holi Colour Festival

The festival's founder, Eshaan Kapoor, said he wants to grow the festival to 10,000 visitors at Roundhay Park in the next four years Photo: Holi Colour Festival

