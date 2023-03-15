Holi Festival Leeds: Incredible pictures as thousands join seven-hour festival of colour at Beaverworks
A seven-hour festival of colour took place in Leeds this weekend, as thousands celebrated Holi.
Holi Colour Festival returned to Beaverworks for the second year, with more than 2,500 visitors – making it one of the biggest open-air Holi festivals in the UK. Also known as the 'Festival of Colours', Holi is a popular Hindu festival which marks the arrival of spring - traditionally celebrated by throwing coloured powders on friends and family.
Here are nine amazing pictures from the event.
