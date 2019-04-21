Holbeck Moor in Leeds named as one of the best places for first time buyers by Sunday Times

The Sunday Times has named Holbeck Moor in Leeds as one of the best places for first time buyers get on the housing ladder in this week's property supplement.

This comes hot on the heels of the paper's best places to live list, which names Leeds city centre as one of the best places to live in the UK.

Although the area isn't traditionally seen as one of the city's desirable hot spots, the Sunday Times says that planed work on the South Bank will help regenerate the area.

Holbeck Moor is one of the most affordable places on the Sunday Times list, with an average property price of £76,000.

The column reads: "Wrest your lustful gaze from eccentric Chapel Allerton and entertaining Headingley and instead head south of the city centre, across the river Aire to Holbeck Moor. Never heard of it? You soon will. It's just beyond the the South Bank where the city council and developers are pumping money into regeneration.

"The biggest draw is the rows of affordable terrace houses from £85,000. Then there's the slightly ironic Holbeck Working Men's Club, which lays claim to the crown of the oldest surviving social club in Britain.

"The Slung Low community theatre group has recently arrived here from its previous home and upped the creative ante.

"Work off the beer at the 360 Fit Performance Centre pay-as-you-go gym which also offers a high-protein macro-based meal preparation service.

"It's a 20 minute walk to the station and a few minutes more to the city centre, by bike it is 10 minutes and the bus takes 15 minutes.

"Superfast broadband availability is lower than you'd expect at 95%, but four out of five homes can get cable broadband. Slower areas are closer to the canal and river."

