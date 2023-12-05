Hodgson Family Leeds: We visit the most festive home in Cross Gates with 46,000 Christmas lights
The Hodgson family in Cross Gates have unveiled their incredible annual display, with Santa and the reindeer, a gingerbread house, a selfie elf and dozens of interactive features.
For the last five years, the family have decorated their house for the festive season to raise money for Martin House Children’s Hospice. Dom and Heather Hodgson add something new to the interactive display each day until Christmas Eve.
There are 23 songs in the display – and growing – and the family offers sensory hours with a special sequence of soft lights with beautiful colours and quieter background music,
Watch the video above as we visit one of the most Christmassy house in Leeds.