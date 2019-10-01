Historic Leeds pub to close for major refurbishment

Last orders are to be temporarily called at a historic Leeds city centre pub while it undergoes a major refurbishment.

The Scarbrough Hotel on Bishopgate Street will close for two weeks from Monday, October 14, and is due to re-open on Tuesday, October 29.

The £225,000 makeover will see the pub fully redecorated with new air conditioning as well as USB charge points throughout. Its walls will also celebrate its rich heritage.

A defibrillator is also to be fitted outside and when the pub reopens it will offer customers a range of new drinks options including up to three craft lagers.

Landlord Toby Flint said: "Our apologies to all our guests, particularly the regulars ones, but we hope you understand that to maintain standards we must, occasionally, close down and refresh the entire pub. ‘We hope everyone will appreciate the efforts we are taking.

‘We hope you save all the money you would have spent in those two weeks and keep it all for our when we reopen!’ ‘We are incredibly proud of our long history and hope to highlight some of that as part of the refurbishment process."

Known as the Scarbrough Taps the pub is named after Henry Scarbrough, one-time landlord of this hostelry, rather than Scarborough the resort.

Rumour has it this was the site of a moated manor house, Castyll Hall, which was built here shortly after the Norman Conquest, though the present-day pub is an extension of an 18th Century rebuilding.

It stands on the site of a medieval manor house which was lavishly rebuilt in 1765 as a most desirable residence.

Henry Scarbrough took over in 1826 when it became the King’s Arms.

In the 1890s it became the Scarbrough Hotel, noted for talent nights with decent acts sent on to the City Varieties if they managed to impress the pub crowd.