Hilton in Leeds investigating reports of incident in city centre hotel

Hilton Hotels in Leeds have issued a statement today following reports of an incident involving one of its city centre premises.

Posts have been put out on both Hilton Leeds City and DoubleTree by Hilton social media channels regarding the reports which went viral on Facebook.

In a post published on Tuesday, a man claimed he had bought a room for a homeless person on Monday night who had subsequently been asked to leave the premises.

In the statement, Hilton Leeds City said: "Hi, I’m Gary and I’m the General Manager at Hilton Leeds City.

"This doesn’t sound like the hospitality we’re known for. We are taking this very seriously and are currently investigating to understand what happened, we have made contact for further information relating to the matter."

A post published by DoubleTree by Hilton said: "Hey, it’s Martin here, General Manager of the DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds.

"We have been made aware of an incident which doesn't sound like the hospitality we are known for and we are currently investigating to understand what happened."

Yorkshire Evening Post contacted Hilton Hotels for comment.