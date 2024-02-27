Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hilarious footage as Leeds residents attempt to say nine mispronounced areas including Stourton and Adel

Add-il or Ad-elle?
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 27th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
There is no shortage of difficult-to-pronounce place names in Leeds – especially if you’re from out of town.

The pronunciation of many Leeds towns and suburbs makes no sense to those who didn't grow up here, and even to some lifelong residents.

Last month, we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for the places that bamboozle newcomers, and they came back with a handful of tongue-twisters.

Watch Leeds locals attempt take on the challenge (Photo by National World/Talk Leeds)
Watch Leeds locals attempt take on the challenge (Photo by National World/Talk Leeds)

The top 12 answers included Adel, Garforth, Stourton and Calverley, and even the well-known Roundhay Park.

To put the areas to the test, we hit the streets of Leeds city centre and asked residents to attempt to pronounce nine of the areas on the list. And the results were golden.

Watch the video above to see the residents take on the challenge.

