There is no shortage of difficult-to-pronounce place names in Leeds – especially if you’re from out of town.

The pronunciation of many Leeds towns and suburbs makes no sense to those who didn't grow up here, and even to some lifelong residents.

Last month, we asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers for the places that bamboozle newcomers, and they came back with a handful of tongue-twisters.

The top 12 answers included Adel, Garforth, Stourton and Calverley, and even the well-known Roundhay Park.

To put the areas to the test, we hit the streets of Leeds city centre and asked residents to attempt to pronounce nine of the areas on the list. And the results were golden.