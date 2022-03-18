Fearless former soldier Andy Winfield jumped into the freezing fast-flowing water near to the Hepworth Gallery when he saw the man struggling. He was able to drag him to safety as the emergency services looked on.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of Wakefield's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The actions of this man were nothing short of heroic. His selfless and quick-thinking actions may well have been life saving.

“We will always discourage anybody from entering fast flowing or cold water - as even the strongest swimmers can find themselves in trouble due to shock brought about by the exceedingly low temperatures - and would encourage the public to always utilise 999 to request the emergency services.

“However, I cannot praise enough this person’s bravery and hope that all make a full recovery.”

Mr Winfield had left work and was crossing Chantry Bridge on his way to meet his wife at Starbucks when he saw the man in distress in the water just after 5pm on March 10.

The 60-year-old, who works for security firm G4S, said: "His friends were there, but they had no charge on their phones and they shouted at me to use my mobile. I could see he had his head above the water, just, but he looked in a bad way.

"I don't know what he was doing in the water but he was in trouble. He was going under so I went down a concrete wall into the water.

"It was freezing and it was fast flowing, there was quite a current, but I had no choice but to go in. He was going blue in the face and the water was extremely cold. Somebody had to go in.

"There was no two ways about it, he was losing strength and was going down with hypothermia. I managed to push him onto a little ledge and out of the water, and did first aid on him."

The fire service were able to pick the pair up in an inflatable boat and the man was left in the care of the ambulance service before being taken to hospital. He was not thought to have suffered any adverse effects.

Mr Winfield said: "The emergency services were really good, we would never have got out without them.

"They offered me a lift to meet my wife, and I had to get stripped down to my boxers in the car park at Starbucks. My wife gave me a coat to put round me and we drove home. I was freezing!"