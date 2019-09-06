Here is every Yorkshire Water job opportunity on offer right now

Have your say

Fancy working for Yorkshire Water?

The full list of vacancies available at the company have been released.

Full details of each job can be found here.

The jobs on offer right now are:

Operational Technical Specialist

Salary £32,528 - £38,467 dependant on experience

Customer Relationship Manager - Billing

£17,706 starting salary, progressing to £22,206 (subject to performance) + bonus

Technical Team Leader - Thermal Hydrolysis Plant

Starting £36,770

Journey Transformation Manager

£42,000 to £52,000+ dependent on experience

Journey Transformation Analyst

£32,160 to £40,200 dependent on experience

Journey Transformation Data Analyst

£23,276 to £29,094 dependent on experience

Head of Asset Planning

Competitive basic salary dependent on experience

Customer Relations Manager - Collections

£19,372.00

Lead Civil Engineering Designer

Up to £55,000 dependent on experience

Solutions Development Engineer (Electrical/Mechanical/ICA)

£34,314 to £46,457 dependent on experience

Process Engineer Leeds (Clean Water)

Salary £26,243 - £32,804 dependant on experience.

Water Resources Planner

£31,030 to £38,788 dependent on experience

Senior Modeller (Urban Drainage)

£38,473 - £48,092 dependent on experience

Waste Water Operator - Harrogate

Starting from £18,386

Operational Finance Service Delivery Manager

Circa £45,000 depending on experience + quarterly bonus + pension + 25 days holiday

HR Service Delivery Manager

Circa £45k depending on experience

Master Data Service Delivery Manager

Circa £30k dependent on experience

Corporate Affairs Advisor

£29,178 to £36,472 dependent on experience

PMO Coordinator

£20,514 to £25,642 dependant on experience

Corporate Affairs Assistant

£20,055 to £25,068 dependent on experience

Part Time Customer Relationship Manager - Payments Team

£13,812.80 - £17,412.80

Resource & Asset Planner

£21,556 - £26,945 dependant on experience

Security Operations Team Lead

Up to £50,000 dependent on experience

WRAP (Water Resources Allocation Plan) & Energy Optimiser

£31,166 - £38,957

Part Time Customer Relationship Manager - Payments Team

£13,812.80 - £17,412.80

Resource & Asset Planner

£21,556 - £26,945 dependant on experience

Security Operations Team Lead

Up to £50,000 dependent on experience

WRAP (Water Resources Allocation Plan) & Energy Optimiser

£31,166 - £38,957