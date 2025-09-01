Hemsworth fatal crash: Woman, 77, dies after car crashes into a tree
Joan Bell, 77, was driving a red Ford KA which collided with a tree on Pontefract Road between 8.35am and 8.48am.
The KA had been travelling southbound towards Hemsworth when it left the road and collided with the tree.
Emergency services attended and Joan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who may have any information or relevant footage that could assist with their enquiries.
You can contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250500553.