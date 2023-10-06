The story of the rescue of a 15-year-old cricketer from Yorkshire is set to feature on an upcoming episode of TV series Helicopter ER.

Promising cricketer, Brendan Jackson, was in the middle of a game at the historic Walton Park Cricket Club, near Wetherby, when he suffered a horrible accident.

Whilst bowling his third over, the 15-year-old who plays for Masham men’s second team, Brendan’s studs caught in the crease, resulting in a gruesome snapped ankle.

The incident led to the historic LS cricket club to become the stage of a Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) rescue, as a helicopter was dispatched from Topcliffe Air Base in Thirsk before making the 20-mile flight to the historic field.

Upon arriving, paramedics found Brendan on the pitch, supported by his mother, Diane Sharp, and a doctor who was at the match with the opposing team who had rushed to provide immediate assistance and made the 999 call.

Brendan's injury was severe; not only had he dislocated his ankle, but both the bones in his lower leg had fractured. Potential complications due to reduced blood supply and nerve damage raised grave concerns with the medical crew.

The boy, who was in extreme pain, was administered gas and air to alleviate his suffering. But the extent of his injuries meant he needed stronger medication, so the medical team administered a careful dose of ketamine to relieve the pain, as well as for its dissociative effect to help Brendan cope with the traumatic experience.

Once Brendan’s shoes and socks had been removed, paramedics could realign his leg with a mouldable vacuum splint to ensure stability during the 30 minute transportation to Harrogate District Hospital, where he underwent surgery to pin and plate his ankle.

Looking back on his accident, which will feature on Helicopter ER on Friday October 6, Brendan said, "I remember my first reaction vividly; it was a mix of shock and fear. I just looked down, and all I could think was, 'Oh my word, what has happened, and will I ever be able to play cricket again?'

“It was a terrifying moment for me. When the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team showed up, it was a massive relief. They were like superheroes, and I'm so grateful for how they were able to take away some of my pain. I can't thank them enough for being there."

His mother, Dianne, said: "It was a very traumatic day. I didn't see his leg initially; I just thought he had tripped. But once I heard him shouting in agony, I knew I had to rush over and keep him as calm as possible until more help arrived."

She continued: "The worst thing for me was hearing him scream when they moved his ankle into the splint. It was heart breaking as a parent to witness him in so much pain. But when I heard the air ambulance coming,

“I felt an overwhelming sense of relief. They were the first to arrive on the scene, and I knew they would be able to help relieve him of the excruciating pain he was suffering."