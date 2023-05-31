Helen Skelton has warned her fans to “beware of the log flume” after a trip to Drayton Manor Resort. The Countryfile presenter, 39, took her children - who she shares with Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler - to the Staffordshire theme park during their May half-term break.

A video on Helen’s Instagram Story saw hundreds of children, including her own, dance along with Samba dancers at the Central stage, as part of Drayton Manor’s half-term Fiestaval which began on Saturday (27 May) and will run until Sunday, 4 June.

The former Blue Peter presenter thanked Drayton Manor for the gifted invite and overnight stay, via Instagram, and revealed that her kids - Ernie, seven, Louis, six, and Elsie, one - “had a blast”. In another Story, after continuing to be impressed by the entertainment at the theme park, she wrote: “Whoever had the idea to put a playground and magician in a hotel garden is a genius. Thank you.”

Helen Skelton’s three children, and others, enjoy a magic show at Drayton Manor Resort’s hotel. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram Story)

A final snap on the social media platform was a picture of Helen, walking through the theme park wearing a lovely bright green maxi dress which was unfortunately soaked. She warned: “Beware of the log flume”

Helen Skelton’s stunning green dress gets soaked on a ride at Drayton Manor Resort. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram Story)

Helen married Rhinos star Richie in December 2013, they welcomed three children and spent time living in France throughout their marriage. However, the Countryfile presenter announced via Instagram on 25 April 2022, that they were no longer a couple and Richie had left their family home in Leeds.

Just weeks after Helen and her three children moved to Cumbria to live with her parents, it was revealed on Instagram that Richie’s new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, was pregnant with their first child. At this time, Helen was competing on Strictly Come Dancing alongside Spanish professional Gorka Marquez. After the final, the mum-of-three was credited for “mending a completely broken heart live on TV”.

