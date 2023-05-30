Helen Skelton is still celebrating “the highs” after her home team Carlisle United got promoted to League One on Sunday (May 28). The Blues beat Stockport County in the League Two promotion play-off final at Wembley Stadium, and the Countryfile presenter, 39, was at the game with her family.

Posting a reel to Instagram yesterday (May 29), the Strictly Come Dancing star described their trip down to London as “a day to remember”, and said her brother, Carlisle United’s first team coach Gavin Skelton, deserves “every bit of this success”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen wrote: “A day to remember ⚽️ Is there anything better than seeing your family on cloud 9? I think not. Thank you for the memories. Proud nephews. Proud sister. Gav you and yours deserve every bit of this success, you lead by example and we are glad and grateful to be in your orbit 🙌🙌”

This morning (May 30), whilst still celebrating “the highs”, the mother-of-three explained her family links to the Cumbrian team. She also admitted, “like a few peeps”, to paying more attention to Carlisle United now that they are doing well.

She wrote: “Family what’s app still on fire. You got to milk the highs right…. Because there’s plenty of lows…. Full disclosure (because a few messaged me to ask why we care) both Grandads watched the @officialcufc forever, my aunts and uncles on both sides go, my cousins go, their kids and now my kids have started going - throw into the mix my bro started his career there as a boy and is now the assistant manager there - then there is the small matter of our parents taking us all over the country to watch this team as children … I haven’t paid attention for years but like a few peeps I am watching now 😜😜 😜🥰 thanks for being legends”.