Helen Skelton “dusted off her dancing shoes” to go see Beyoncé live on her Renaissance tour on Tuesday (23 May). The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, donned silver sparkling trousers and a black cami top for the gig at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The mother-of-three was joined by Steph McGovern, of Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, and others as they enjoyed the show from one of the stadium’s elite boxes, with smiles and glitter painted across their faces.

A smiley Helen shared two pictures to Instagram as she thanked the ‘If I Were a Boy’ hit maker for her performance. The Countryfile presenter wrote: “Dusted off the dancing shoes. @stephlunch. Thank you @beyonce #beyonce #dance #music”.

Whilst Steph created a video of their “sensational” girls night out in Sunderland to the music of Run the World (Girls) by Beyoncé. She wrote: “Beyoncé concert in Sunderland with my mates - it was SENSATIONAL!! 👑 🐝 #beyoncé”.

Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance (Act I) was released on 29 July 2022 and is the first instalment of a trilogy of albums. The 16-song album reached the number one spot on the UK and US charts, and has won five albums including a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2023.