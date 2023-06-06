Helen Skelton and her co-star Dan Walker have begun filming for their ‘Pennine Adventure’. The television presenting duo, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and 2021 respectively, are set to star in a four-part Channel 5 series.

‘Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure’ will see the duo embark on Britain’s first and finest long-distance trail, The Pennine Way. The 268-mile walking trail runs along the Pennines and the Cheviots, starting at Edale in the Peak District and ending at Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish border.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (5 June), Dan posted a carousel of pictures, one of which showed him and Helen on Bamford Edge in the middle of the Peak District. He wrote: “The Pennine Adventure has begun! @pennineadventure @helenskelton”.

Each episode of the series will see Helen and Dan on a different part of their journey, where they will use different forms of transport and take part in fun activities. Sharing the news of their show to Twitter in April, Dan said he was “looking forward to working” with his friend.

Helen’s presenting credits come from BBC Radio Cumbria, Blue Peter, Countryfile, BBC Sport coverage of 2016 Olympics, Digging Up Britain’s Past, Luxury Christmas for Less, This Week on the Farm, Betfred Super League Rugby and Summer on the Farm.