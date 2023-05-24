Helen Skelton and her co-star Dan Walker are looking for recommendations in the North Pennines ahead of their new Channel 5 series. The television presenting duo are set to star in Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure.

The four-part series will see the duo embark on Britain’s first and finest long-distance trail, The Pennine Way. The 268-mile walking trail runs along the Pennines and the Cheviots, starting at Edale in the Peak District and ending at Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish border.

Using a joint account on Twitter, @DanHelenPennine asked: “What can you only find in the North Pennines? Is there a unique local dish or activity near to Allendale, Alston, Teesdale or Nenthead we should try? We want to know!”

One Brit suggested they visit the “Heritage Railway” in Alston and the Tan Hill Inn in Richmond, known for being the “highest pub in England”. He also recommended the Lead Mining Museum in Bishop Auckland and the stunning Air Force Waterfall in Penrith.

Whilst another Twitter user warned the presenting duo: “unfortunately a few closed pubs last time I went through, such a shame. Must be a tough area to be a successful business”.

Helen and Dan, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and 2021 respectively, will use different forms of transport and take part in fun activities along the way. Sharing the news of their show to Twitter, Dan said he was “looking forward to working” with the mum-of-three.

Helen’s presenting credits come from BBC Radio Cumbria, Blue Peter, Countryfile, BBC Sport coverage of 2016 Olympics, Digging Up Britain’s Past, Luxury Christmas for Less, This Week on the Farm, Betfred Super League Rugby and Summer on the Farm.