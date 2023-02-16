The wholesome clip shows a group of five nurses from Leeds Children's Hospital dancing to 'Bloody Mary' by Lady Gaga with Eberdeen, eight, leading the dance routine.

The youngster has type one diabetes and often feels anxious about going to the hospital and having a blood test. But she loves hit Netflix show Wednesday, so nurses performed the viral TikTok dance from the show to calm her down before her appointment.

After dancing with the nurses, Eberdeen had her blood test by play leader Megan who asked her about her favourite characters in the show to help relax Eberdeen. They also watched videos about the show and the other nurses asked her questions about the Golden Globe nominated series.

A heartwarming video shows the moment nurses learnt a viral TikTok dance inspired by a Netflix series to help calm down a young girl who was having a blood test (Photo: SWNS)

Eberdeen said: "I liked doing the dance with Megan and all the nurses because it made me feel safe and happy and I really wanted to see Megan do the dance."

The youngster went to one of the hospital's Saturday blood clinics, where patients who struggle with having blood tests can go and have it done in a more relaxed setting.

The nurses are trained in using distraction techniques that are tailored to the needs of the patient to help distract them and calm them down. The youngster's mum, Luci, 27, has said that the nurses dancing with Eberdeen was “amazing”.

Luci, of Leeds, said: "She goes around once a year for her bloods and it's not something she likes having done. But because we know Megan as she's from the diabetes clinic, the hospital rang me a couple of weeks beforehand and asked if Eberdeen was into anything.

"The first thing that came to my mind was Wednesday as she had watched it about six times already. I asked Eberdeen and she said she wanted to do the Wednesday dance. So when it came to the day of the appointment and we was in the waiting room, Megan started to dance with her and things just escalated from there.