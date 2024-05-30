Heart forced to cancel UK and European tour - including show at Leeds First Direct Arena
Last night (May 29), the band took to social media to announced the cancellation of their upcoming European tour, which was meant to take place between June and July 2024.
The band confirmed that singer Ann Wilson due to “undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure”, forcing the band to cancel all planned European shows.
Heart said: “We regret to inform you that the upcoming Heart UK tour is cancelled.
“In late May, Ann Wilson will undergo a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks.
“Heart deeply regrets this unfortunate circumstance and hopes to return to Europe soon. Tickets will be refunded from your point of purchase.”
In January, Heart announced their highly-anticipated return to the UK, for the first time in 8 years.
Planned performances included a show at Leeds First Direct Arena, with further dates in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, and Glasgow.
- Mon 1 – London The O2 Arena
- Wed 3 – Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Fri 5 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Sat 6 – Manchester AO Arena
- Mon 8 – Leeds First Direct Arena
- Tue 9 – Glasgow OVO Hydro
