A Leeds woman with a love for the arts has just celebrated her 100th birthday - and has a seat named after her at one of the city’s theatres.

Jessie Wyatt was born in Grimethorpe, in South Yorkshire, on July 22, 1924. She moved to Leeds just before the Second World War in 1939.

Now a resident at Headingley Nursing Home, in Cardigan Road, where she has lived since last September, Jessie marked her special birthday with a party inviting family and friends toasting to her long life.

Jessie Wyatt celebrated her 100th birthday at Headingley Nursing Home on July 22nd. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, her daughter Helen Wyatt said: “I can't believe I'm old enough to have a 100-year-old mother, but we had a lovely day.

“She enjoyed it. I enjoyed it. Everybody that came sent loads of messages saying how wonderful it was and how well she's doing. She's quite frail physically, but she's doing well.

“The Lord Mayor also came and she had a bouquet and certificate. We had live music and some people were dancing. It was fantastic.”

Jessie moved to Leeds after the lack of jobs available in her home city and she settled here permanently after tying the knot with her husband John Wyatt in 1949.

John was known for a number of things - he was the former racing correspondent at the Yorkshire Post in the 1950s and 1970s and worked for Sporting Life before his death in 1979, at the age of 55.

Helen said the couple met at a dance in Chapel Allerton, where they both lived in the 1940s.

Jessie Wyatt pictured with her daughter Helen Wyatt. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

She said her mum loved to put on her dancing shoes, frequenting the community hall in Stainbeck Lane for a groove.

Helen also recalls many other fond memories of her mum and says her mum’s love for the arts and creativity have been passed down to her.

Helen said: “She kept house, and looked after me and the dog and my dad.

“She always loved reading. She used to buy me lots of her favourite books, children’s books and classics like Little Women, Black Beauty, that kind of thing. I got that from her. “She used to enjoy taking the dog for walks. She enjoyed acting and doing backstage work, so I used to go along with her.

“I've got this lifelong love of theatre from her, not for acting but just for going and watching plays.