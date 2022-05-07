Head chef at Zucco shares popular recipe, why Little Veg Libraries have sprung up in Leeds and how to make the most of your garden - this week's video highlights

The head chef at Zucco preparing a popular dish, a video on why Little Veg Libraries have sprung up in Leeds and our reporter Andy Hutchinson explaining how to make the most of your garden are among the latest clips on our video hub.

By Rebecca Marano
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:33 pm

It brings together our news, sport and lifestyle videos in one place, with a responsive player that's designed to give readers the best viewing experience yet.

And when you see a clip you know your friends and family would love to watch too, you can create an email, Facebook post or tweet to share it at the click of a button.

New arrivals on the video hub this week include:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

ack Richards, head chef at Zucco Italian restaurant, Meanwood Road, preparing his dish English Asparagus Peas's & Lemon Ristotto. Photo: James Hardisty

Why Little Veg Libraries have sprung up in Leeds

Watch the head chef at Zucco cook his easy risotto with asparagus and lemon

In the first edition of Gardening Matters, Andrew Hutchinson looks at one of the key tasks to be undertaken in May and shares how his own garden is coming into bloom.

Heather Adams and Mark Ashton are fundraising for treatment after Heather was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer

Luke Gidney, managing director at Leeds estate agent HOP - offering eagle eyed residents across Leeds the chance to win a £2,000 holiday if they spot one of 20 special golden boards located outside homes across the city.

Pawsome Paws Boutique saw sales explode during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, with "dog mums" desperate to pamper their beloved pooches during lockdown.

Leeds council local elections: Counting takes place at Leeds First Direct Arena

Watch moment endangered peregrine falcon hatches in nest on Parkinson Tower for first time in three years

LeedsFacebook