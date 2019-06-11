'He was a few minutes away from sinking': Praise for Leeds water taxi after man is rescued from River Aire

Firefighters have hailed an 'excellent' team effort after a 70-year-old man who was minutes away from drowning was pulled from the River Aire.

The man was the second person to be rescued from the River Aire in less than 24 hours.

A member of the public flagged down one of the two Leeds Dock water taxis at around 9.30am on Tuesday morning after seeing a body in the water at Brewery Wharf.

Two staff members aboard the water taxi initially thought it was a plastic bag as the man's body had started to go under the water and only his clothes were visible from the surface.

Leeds Fire Station Watch Commander Richard Potter said: "They managed to get hold of him and secure him to the boat."

Two fire crews from Hunslet and two specialist water rescue crews from Leeds raced to the scene near Dock Street.

Two firefighters then went aboard the other water taxi, which had also been called in to help, while four firefighters - including Mr Potter - entered the water.

"It was absolutely freezing," he said. "We grabbed hold of him by his clothes and managed to get hold of him under his arms and on the water taxi, then on to the paramedics.

"He was conscious and breathing. We think he had been in there 10 or 15 minutes. Given a few more minutes he probably would have sunk."

West Yorkshire Police said the man's injuries were not life-threatening. He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"It was some excellent work from the water taxis and the fire crews," Mr Potter added.

The water rescue teams wear special wetsuits and life-jackets that make it easier for them to swim.

A woman was also pulled from the river close to Crown Point Bridge on Monday morning.

Water rescue crews from Leeds, Hunslet and Rothwell stations responded to the call, and the women was safely out of the water by 11.53am.

She entered the water voluntarily and is believed to have been suffering with mental health problems.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Leeds has the highest number of water rescues in West Yorkshire, with 114 incidents recorded over five years.

The fire service attended 279 water rescues across West Yorkshire in that period. There were 20 deaths and 74 injuries.

Figures released by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2018 showed that five people had died and 23 people were injured in incidents in waterways in Leeds district in the preceding three years.

Throwlines have been installed between Neville Street and Asda House in Leeds on both sides of the river, with one saving a woman's life in March 2018.

Earlier this year a police officer was rescued from the River Aire after wading into the water in an attempt to save another member of the public.



If someone falls into deep water, you should:

* Call 999 and ask for the fire service and ambulance, giving your exact location.

* Try and help the person if it is safe to do so, but never enter the water yourself.

* Shout for help from anyone who might be close by.

* Shout instructions to the person in the water to help keep their focus.

* Look for lifesaving equipment such as lifebelts and flotation devices.