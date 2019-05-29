'He had a heart of gold': Sister of man who tragically died in Stanningley Road crash pays tribute to her brother

Have your say

The sister of a man who tragically died in a road traffic collision has paid tribute to her “spontaneous” brother who “had a heart of gold”.

Dale McDonald, 25, was riding a push bike on Stanningley road near Bramley when he was knocked by a Mini.



He died on Tuesday night, following the crash.



Dale, who worked for Glasscraft Decoratives Ltd in Leeds and lived on Wellstone Garth, was described by his sister as someone who “would do anything possible for his friends and family”.



Speaking to the YEP, Chantel McDonald, 27, said: “He kept everyone on his toes.



“He has a heart of gold and will be sadly missed.”



Chantel, a trainee nail technician, told how she was called by police in the early hours of Wednesday morning, who broke the news.



Chantel added: “He had a spontaneous streak that kept everybody on their toes, never shut up and loved winding me and his niece up.



“He was always too loud and wanted to make sure his presence was known but would do anything possible for his friends and family.”



Chantel said Dale enjoyed spending time with his family.



She said: “He loved parties, he loved exploring different cities on his bike and going on weekends away with my dad.



“He was also a family man who loved spending time with his niece and taking her places.”



A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Tuesday 28 May on Stanningley Road near to the junction of Cockshott Lane in Leeds.



“A Mini Cooper and a pedal cyclist were travelling along Stanningley Road towards Bradford, just past some traffic lights at the junction with Cockshott Lane.



“There was a collision between the two vehicles and the cyclist fell from his bike and suffered serious injuries.



“The 25-year-old male cyclist died as a result of his injuries”.



A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is helping police with their enquiries, the spokeswoman added.



Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.