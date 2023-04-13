Harewood Speed Hillclimb: 11 best pictures of historic racing event in north Leeds
Hundreds of spectators turned out on Sunday to watch the Harewood Speed Hillclimb.
The BARC Yorkshire Centre runs Harewood Hillclimb which is the longest speed hillclimb course in mainland UK, hosting 12 events each year including two rounds of the prestigious Motorsport UK British Hillclimb Championship.
The venue offers unrivalled views of high speed motorsport action set against a backdrop of the beautiful Wharfedale valley.
Cars compete against the clock on the 1440 metre tarmac track, with the latest single seater racing cars reaching speeds of 130 mph.
