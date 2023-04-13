News you can trust since 1890
Competing in the Class: 5C - Racing Cars over 1100cc category. Car 7 and record holder Richard Spedding set a best time of 52.59 in his GWR Raptor 2.

Harewood Speed Hillclimb: 11 best pictures of historic racing event in north Leeds

Hundreds of spectators turned out on Sunday to watch the Harewood Speed Hillclimb.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:45 BST

The BARC Yorkshire Centre runs Harewood Hillclimb which is the longest speed hillclimb course in mainland UK, hosting 12 events each year including two rounds of the prestigious Motorsport UK British Hillclimb Championship.

The venue offers unrivalled views of high speed motorsport action set against a backdrop of the beautiful Wharfedale valley.

Cars compete against the clock on the 1440 metre tarmac track, with the latest single seater racing cars reaching speeds of 130 mph.

Photographer Dale Hunter was there to catch the best of the action...

Competing in the Class: 1C - Road Cars - Series Production over 2000cc, car 164 Mick Wilks set a best time of 71.72.

1. Harewood Speed Hillclimb

Competing in the Class: 1C - Road Cars - Series Production over 2000cc, car 164 Mick Wilks set a best time of 71.72.

The venue hosts 12 events each year including 2 rounds of the prestigious Motorsport UK British Hillclimb Championship.

2. Harewood Speed Hillclimb

The venue hosts 12 events each year including 2 rounds of the prestigious Motorsport UK British Hillclimb Championship.

Competing in the Class: 1D - Road Cars - Series Production over 2000cc. Car 82, Tony Booth set a best time of 65.59 in his Mitsubisi Evo 5 GSR.

3. Harewood Speed Hillclimb

Competing in the Class: 1D - Road Cars - Series Production over 2000cc. Car 82, Tony Booth set a best time of 65.59 in his Mitsubisi Evo 5 GSR.

Hundreds of spectators enjoyed the action.

4. Harewood Speed Hillclimb

Hundreds of spectators enjoyed the action.

