Happy Valley has been the most watched TV programme of the year so far with over 7.5 million viewers tuning in.

Sarah Lancashire, 58, from Oldham, has been praised for her acting in the final series of the BBC one show. The actress has played police officer Sergeant Catherine Cawood since season one aired in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story follows Catherine after her teenage daughter’s suicide, as she leads a team of strong-willed police officers in West Yorkshire to solve cases in the area.

Fans have described the last episode and final series as a masterpiece as they learnt the fate of Catherine and escaped convict Tommy Lee Royce, who is played by James Norton.

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire

Sarah Lancashire fans took to social media to praise the actress on her performance.

One person commented: “You are remarkable! Thank you so much for one of the best characters on television… ever”

Another added: “Absolutely amazing I’m going to watch all 3 series again I’m gutted it’s over and won’t there won’t be anymore made but take a bow Sarah Lancashire amazing a tree my dads an ex police officer and said this is the most realistic cop programme out there he’s hooked too.”

A third wrote: “We’ll miss her What an amazing character Sarah and Sally Wainwright gave us. She were the best thing on the telly were Catherine Cawood - absolutely flippin’ brilliant”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth wrote: “Best ending ever for me these two together Catherine & Clare Cawood”.

Happy Valley is a British crime drama television series, set and filmed in Calder Valley, West Yorkshire, starring Sarah Lancashire and Siobhan Finneran, written and created by Sally Wainwright.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the series had come full circle with a nod to the first episode that sees Catherine talking to a local boy in a playground, called Liam, who threatens to set himself on fire.

In 2017 Sarah won a BAFTA for Best Leading Role Actress for playing Catherine in Happy Valley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad