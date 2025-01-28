Happy Town: Heartwarming new animated Sky series to be narrated by Leeds-born superstar Mel B
Happy Town, which follows the problem-solving adventures of an adorable hedgehog and ladybird best friend duo, is a brand new Sky Original programme.
With seven episodes narrated by beloved entertainer Melanie Brown, bosses said it would bring “joy, kindness and plenty of adventure” to young audiences.
It is the first ever children’s television role for the former Spice Girl, who won an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours.
The singer, who campaigns for domestic abuse groups, dedicated the award for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women to “all the other women” who are dealing with domestic violence.
She previously told the YEP that receiving the award felt “incredible, surprising, humbling and emotional”.
Happy Town will premiere on Sky Kids on February 17.
