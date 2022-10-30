Stephen Audsley has become well known in Gildersome, Leeds, for his amazing Halloween and Christmas displays which are visited by thousands of residents each year.

Many Leeds residents have dubbed it the "Halloween House" and pictures and videos have gone viral on local forum Leedsplace and across social media.

Stephen has chosen to support either a charity or food bank this year.

The Halloween house in Gildersome has been a huge hit with locals cc Paul Young

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, he said the house could be found using the postcode LS27 7HA.

"We buy a lot of our props from Costco, we turn it all on when it gets dusk”, he said.

"We are raising money for charity but have not decided who we are going to give it to this year, it will be a charity that we feel strongly about it or it may be a food bank.”

Stephen said the lights would be on until Wednesday.

“Then we will be preparing for Christmas in the next few weeks, the singing reindeers will be back.

"Happy Halloween.”