Leeds Grand Theatre said Heathers The Musical would be cancelled tonight (Friday August 13) and tomorrow (Saturday) at Leeds Grand Theatre.

Both the matinee and evening performances were affected on Saturday.

In a statement published on social media, the theatre said: "We regret to inform you, that due to a positive COVID case in the Heathers company, in line with current Government COVID guidelines, the remaining performances have had to be cancelled.

"We understand you will be disappointed, especially so close to the performance, but this course of action remains the safest way to protect the company and our audiences. We thank you for your understanding.

"We will be offering all bookers a full refund including booking fees*

"As you can appreciate, this is an extremely busy time for our team whilst we try to resolve the situation as quickly and efficiently as possible, so we kindly ask that you refrain from contacting us.

"Our sincere apologies once again."

Fans were left devastated by the news.

One said: "Gutted, had booked to go tonight."