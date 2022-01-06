Goats and Donkeys swap fencing for Christmas trees as Aberford farm owner thanks locals for donations

Ian Prentice, who runs Ian's mobile farm, often tours schools and has previously appeared on "The Yorkshire Vet" TV series.

Speaking to the YEP Ian explained how the Christmas tree donations are so beneficial for the animals health.

"The Goats love it as its quite good for them. It's a bit of ruffage and is a natural wormer for them." he said.

A popular member of the local Aberford community Ian has seen many locals keen to donate their trees following the completion of the Christmas and New Yea period.

"It started really last year with the people in the village knowing that the Goats would recycle their trees." Ian explained "This year it has sort of stepped up a level with a quite a lot of people and even some local garden centres getting in touch asking if we will take what they have left over so we have quite a good supply."

While the trees act as good fibre for the Goats, Ian is especially glad that the trees have stopped the Donkey from nibbling away at their fencing with one gate needing completely replaced.

"This time of year they eat all the fence rails. The Donkeys especially like to nibble on the rails until there is nothing left." Ian explained "We have got a gate that has been completely eaten by them at the minute which needs replacing so it takes their mind of that when they have some fresh bark to nibble on."

Ian is hopeful that the new year will bring with it a return to normal life on the plan for visitors explaining how the pandemic has impacted the business.

"We're hoping to do more open days and experience days where people can book to come and have a tour of the animals, cuddle a Goat and then attempt to take one for a walk around the field.

"We would usually have a full diary at the minute but with Covid people are scared to book anything and the school visits just don't do enough to cover the running costs."