Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s which boasted a boudoir and ski lodge

It was the Leeds nightclub where revellers could can eat, drink and dance their way around the world in one visit.

Oceana was the £7 million entertainment complex which promised a unique experience when it opened its doors for the first time in November 2005. Seven themed-rooms on four floors could play host to up to 2,418 people at any one time. Did you pass through its doors during its seven stint in the city? We hope these photos will spark some happy, if not hazy, nights out. READ MORE: 11 long-gone Leeds nightclubs we haven't forgotten | 16 things you'll know if you grew up in Leeds during the 2000s | 30 unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s

Oceana With a new entrance on Woodhouse Lane, drinks were first served to guests in First Port.

Oceana From there they can set sail to a 1970s New York disco.

Oceana Remember the candlelit Parisian Boudoir? It was decorated with wallpaper at 200 pounds a roll.

Oceana Remember the snug Aspen Ski Lodge?

