Glitter Ball is hailed sparkling success for Martin House Children's Hospice

Boston Spa-based Martin House Children’s Hospice held the black-tie event at Rudding Park Hotel, last week.

Maddie Bentley, events manager at Martin House, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people at our Glitter Ball having a fantastic time.

“We’ve had so much lovely feedback from our guests about the evening.

“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors, guests and our Glitter Ball committee, who work so hard to help us organise it and make the evening such a huge success.”

The ball was hosted by Nick Hancock, Your Harrogate radio, and included a champagne reception and dinner, multiple auctions and games, with live music and entertainment from The Rebel Sounds.

Jon Hughes, managing director at HARIBO UK and Ireland, said: “It was an honour to support last week’s Martin House Glitter Ball – their biggest fundraising event of the year.

“Throughout the evening there was such a positive atmosphere, and the turnout was fantastic.

“We feel privileged to be a long-standing partner of Martin House and feel proud that we have been able to support them to raise over £160k on the night.

"The funds will help Martin House to continue their amazing and important work: to create moments of happiness and lasting memories for those that need it the most.”