Giant animals made of Lego have arrived at White Rose in Leeds

Huge animal sculptures made of Lego have arrived at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds as part of a worldwide exhibition.

The fourteen sculptures are made of more than 100,000 Lego bricks and include a Bengal Tiger, a Giant Panda and an Orangutan.

Children enjoy the giant animal sculptures made of Lego

Families can visit the free Animal Heroes display until Wednesday, August 7.

The sculptures are part of the BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibition, which is touring the world to raise awareness of endangered species.

The giant animals, which are made up of thousands of bricks and take hours to build, have already visited, Beijing, Monte Carlo and Dallas.

Now Leeds families can follow a map around the White Rose to see the giant sculptures and read facts about endangered species.

Steven Foster, general manager at White Rose, said: “We can’t wait to see our visitors’ reactions to spotting these incredible creations in White Rose.

"The animals really are breathtaking – who wouldn’t be surprised by an African lion or gorilla outside Cineworld, by the play area?

“The Animal Heroes exhibition is free for visitors to enjoy, and alongside free parking, more than 100 shops and restaurants, and a great line-up of releases at Cineworld, a visit to White Rose is guaranteed to be the perfect family day out this summer.”