The annual dip at Wharfemeadows Park in Otley also attracts large crowds of spectators.

The event is now held in memory of local swimming teacher Joe Town, who ran it for over 25 years until his death in 2011. Mr Town had learned to swim in the Wharfe as a child.

Although the traditional dip in the old spa baths at White Wells on Ilkley Moor was cancelled, there was an organised swim at Gaddings Dam near Todmorden in aid of a homelessness charity.

