Gallery: Drenched football fans party hard in Leeds as England beat Ukraine 4-0

Football fans braved a thunderstorm on Saturday night as they watched one of England's best tournament wins in living memory.

Many pubs and bars across Leeds were fully booked for the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine, and the beer garden at The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was bouncing throughout the match. Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson secured a 4-0 victory that took England into the semi-finals, where they will play Denmark on Wednesday.

Fans at Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood

Fans cheer on England at Myrtle Tavern

Fans celebrate England's result

Friends party in the beer garden at Myrtle Tavern

