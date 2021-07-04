Gallery: Drenched football fans party hard in Leeds as England beat Ukraine 4-0
Football fans braved a thunderstorm on Saturday night as they watched one of England's best tournament wins in living memory.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:05 am
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 10:08 am
Many pubs and bars across Leeds were fully booked for the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash with Ukraine, and the beer garden at The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood was bouncing throughout the match. Goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson secured a 4-0 victory that took England into the semi-finals, where they will play Denmark on Wednesday.
