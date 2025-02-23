Donned in typical steampunk clobber, which combines elements of Victorian England and science fiction, the 15 attendees took a wander around the Armouries museum before having lunch and drinks.

Andy Arbon, who runs the Leeds Steampunk Embassy, explained that the subculture developed in the 1980s in tandem with the cyberpunk goths, which has a more futuristic style, and that it is increasing in popularity every year.

Festivals and gatherings are held across the country, with Whitby and Lincoln holding the country’s two largest.

They see followers of the inclusive and friendly community dress up in their unique attire and converse on different elements that make up the community, including history, fashion, music and literature.

Andy said: “We get a lot of people joining after coming across us without meaning to as there’s a lot more events on now.

“They aren’t put off by it as I think people have a vague idea of what it is now.”

Check out our pictures from Saturday’s gathering in Leeds in the gallery below.

