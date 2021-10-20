Fundraising football match for Rob Burrow and MND Foundation

Darren Powell

It has been organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes.

The match is set to take place on Sunday October 24 at Hall Green United Sports and Social Club on Painthorpe Lame, Hall Green, Wakefield.

Kick off will be at 11am and gates open to the public from 10.30am.

Charity team The Kews will take on Yorkshire Athletic.

Darren, from Wakefield, said Rob and his family are due to watch the fundraising football match this Sunday.

He said Rob’s children will be mascots at the game.

A previous charity match in August when The Kews played Rory's Rovers raised £8,000 for Rob and the MND Foundation.

Darren, from Wakefield, has helped to raise more than £70,000 over the last five years with his charity team The Kews.

The Kews team is named after Darren’s friend Michael Kew, who lost his own cancer battle aged 40 in April 2015.

Darren, who travelled to watch Leeds United home and away matches with Michael, vowed to raise £100,000 for good causes in his memory.

Tickets for this Sunday's game cost £2 at gates.

Rob is backing Leeds Hospitals Charity's bid to raise £5m to build a new hospital unit to support people with motor neurone disease and their families living in and around the Leeds area.

The former Leeds Rhinos player was diagnosed with MND in late 2019, aged 37.

Rob is currently Seacroft Hospital, where the MND centre is currently based.