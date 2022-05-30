Allan Surtees has set himself the gruelling 'Run for Home Challenge' by completing a half-marathon every day for a week as he makes his way between the two stadiums during World Alzheimers month in September 2022.

The 59-year-old grandad, from Robin Hood, has strong ties to both clubs. He has lived in Leeds for 30 years but grew up in the North East and is a Sunderland supporter.

Allan came up with the challenge as a tribute to his dad, Allan, who died in November 2020 as a result of advanced Dementia and other complications. Picture: Simon Hulme.

He witnessed first-hand how his dad deteriorated over a period of time to the point where he did not recognise family and close friends, forgot simple functions like dressing himself and performing basic hygiene.

"He would go for a walk and then get lost, forgetting where he was or why he had gone somewhere in the first place." Allan said.

"There is nothing worse than seeing a loved one lose those particular functions of the brain and more needs to be done to diagnose the condition earlier, find more effective treatments and educate people on how best to deal with family or friends with Dementia."

His mother, Shirley, also has dementia and is now in a care home near Sunderland so she can be looked after properly.

Allan says he thought long and hard about what he could do before coming up with the idea of running from Leeds to Sunderland football grounds.

He explained: "In the end everything seemed to fit together like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle

"My great uncle Jack Stelling played for Sunderland in the 1940s.

"My dad was a life-long supporter of Sunderland football club and his work colleagues managed to get some ex-Sunderland players, including some who played in the 1973 FA Cup against Leeds, including Bobby Kerr, Micky Horswill and Barry Dunn, to attend his retirement and present him with gifts for his long service”

"My dad was also the steward of a working men’s club in Washington in the North East and became a friend of Colin Todd when Colin had finished his playing career and was working as an area representative for one of the local breweries. Colin, who was Bolton Wanderers manager at the time, sent him a personal congratulations letter which was presented to him and read out at his retirement."

Allan was a Leeds supporter as a boy in 1973 when Sunderland beat them in the FA Cup Final before switching allegiance to his hometown team as he grew up.

He added: "I watched the game on TV with all my friends, who as you can probably guess, were ardent Sunderland fans

"A lot of footballers including ex Sunderland and Leeds players have died or are suffering with dementia related illnesses with speculation that it could be associated with heading the old-style leather football - Jack Charlton, Dave Watson, Bobby Charlton, Denis Law, Martin Peters, Terry McDermott and Nobby Stiles to name but a few. Bob Stokoe who was the Sunderland manager in 1973 also died from Dementia"

Allan is trying to get as much publicity as possible to raise awareness and monies for dementia related local charities in Leeds and Sunderland to help combat the horrible condition as well as other forms of support from anyone that can provide it.

He said: "I have always enjoyed keeping myself fit and have run half and full marathons including the Great North Run and Edinburgh Marathon in the past, but I have never attempted anything like this”

"I am not a trained athlete so any help from the football clubs or local personal trainers in terms of helping with a training program or physiotherapy (if required) would be very much appreciated”

"In addition, if there are any hotels, inns, guest houses or B&Bs located close to the end of each stage that would be willing to accommodate me throughout the challenge it would help tremendously and ensure that all monies raised go to the appropriate charities."

Allan would also like to know if any current or ex footballers from either football club, or any celebrity supporters, would be willing to run any of the stages with him, either fully or partially, again to help raise awareness about Dementia and as much money for the charities as possible.