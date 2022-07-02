Fundraiser launched to buy medical bed for Leeds woman diagnosed with rare brain tumour

Julie Good, 54, was diagnosed with Juvenile Chronic Arthritis as a baby but has maintained her "fierce independence" despite being wheelchair bound for most of her life.

Courageous mum-of-one Julie, from Bramley, told the YEP she had tackled all of her health issues "head on" including knee and hip replacements.

However, she was recently given the devastating news that she had a Left Sphenoid Meningioma - a brain tumour.

Karen (l) and Julie (r) at a recent fundraiser

It is thought to be benign but could spread if it is not treated so Julie is preparing for emergency surgery.

The operation is risky and could leave Julie with further disabilities, she told the YEP.

Meningiomas can start anywhere in the brain and spinal cord.

Symptoms of the tumours include seizures (fits), weakness, loss of eyesight and hearing loss.

To enable her to return home and recover post-surgery, Julie is now in need of a bespoke adjustable bed - which could cost up to £5,000.

The West Leeds community has now rallied behind popular Julie and raised more than £1,500.

Her friend Karen Morris, 52, from Stanningley, has set up a fundraiser to try and fund the £5,000 bed.

Julie said the bed would be life changing for her recovery from the diagnosis - which affects just one in 50,000 people a year.

She said: "The bed will help me enormously to get in and out of bed and to be able to sleep and sit comfortably without being dependant on others.

"It will reduce my risk of pressure sores and will mean I can use my bed when I am on my own.

"I often find myself waiting on others to assist me getting in bed and have to wait in pain and feeling uncomfortable sat in a chair until they arrive.

"This is something I will need on a permanent basis.

"Although I am hopeful for a full recovery from my surgery my arthritis is only going to continue to deteriorate over time."