From Harewood to Holbeck - how a Leeds charity is tackling social inequality in the city

Staff from a local charity will do a ten mile walk from Harewood to Holbeck to highlight the 10 years difference in life expectancy for babies born in affluent and disadvantaged areas of Leeds.

The walk will take place on July 17, during Zest’s inaugural 'FUNdraising Week', and the not-for-profit organisation which addresses health and social issues, hopes it will raise awareness of the growing inequality in the city as well as highlighting the work Zest does to improve life chances.

Dom Charkin, Operations Manager, said: “Our vision is that Leeds is a city where everyone has the same opportunity; unfortunately gross inequality still exists in the city. All our work has a focus on improving life chances for people living in the poorest parts of the city. This walk aims to raise awareness of the issue on our doorstep and to challenge people into doing something about it."

He added that more than 160,000 people in a growing city like Leeds experience deprivation and individuals in Leeds are living in areas ranked amongst the 10 per cent most deprived nationally. Evidence shows that living in a deprived area also has a knock-on effect on those individual’s health, and research by Leeds City Council reported that the Leeds populace is generally worse than the England average.

Michelle Regan, a Zest trustee and chair of the fundraising subgroup said: "The walk will start at Harewood and will finish at Leeds City Station – the route we have chosen is about ten miles; that’s one mile to represent each year of life lost for those born into the poorest parts of the city today. We are challenging people from the city to join us so that we can really push reducing inequality up the agenda in the city."

If you are interested in joining the walk contact Dom Charkin on 0113 240 6677 or Dominic.charkin@zesthealthforlife.org