Archbishop Arthur Roche was announced by Pope Francis on Sunday as one of 21 new cardinals.

Cardinals are the most senior members of the Roman Catholic Church after the Pope himself, and have the duty of selecting popes from among their number at papal conclaves, held in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City.

Archbishop Arthur Roche was announced by Pope Francis yesterday as one of 21 new cardinals. Pictured: Archbishop Roche sets off students from 8 high schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Leeds take part in The Walk for Water on World Water Day in 2012.

Archbishop Roche is currently the Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, the highest clerical role in the Vatican held by an English person.

He will be formally made cardinal at a consistory scheduled for August 27.

Archbishop Roche, 72, became Bishop of Leeds in 2004.