From a rapping burglar to a lurcher looking for love - this week's video highlights

Whether it's the rapping antics that landed a burglar in jail, Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa airing his views or a lurcher looking for a loving new owner, you'll find it all on our video hub.

By Georgina Morris
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 4:30 pm

It brings together our news, sport and lifestyle videos in one place, with a responsive player that's designed to give readers the best viewing experience yet.

And when you see a clip you know your friends and family would love to watch too, you can create an email, Facebook post or tweet to share it at the click of a button.

Lurcher Jake is being cared for by Leeds Dogs Trust while looking for his forever home.

New arrivals on the video hub this week include:

* The Leeds burglar’s rap that landed him in jail* The moment a van is crushed after a man was jailed for fly-tipping rubbish in Pudsey* Armley in the 1960s: corner shops, pubs and landmarks* The touching moment a seven-year-old with cerebral palsy had a lap of honour on the ice* Lurcher Jake is looking for a forever home this Valentine's Day* What Valentine's Day means to people in Leeds* Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Everton press conference* Inside Rugby League - Episode 58* Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United - our post-match verdict* Leeds United fan is gifted boots by Sean McGurk at Elland Road

