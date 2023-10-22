Friends of Temple Newsam Park raise thousands of pounds for new mobility scooters for disabled park visitors
A group has raised over £17,000 to purchase two new mobility scooters for disabled guests visiting a well-known Leeds park.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The acquisition of two new mobility scooters by the Friends of Temple Newsam Park will allow disabled people to enjoy the park easier.
The group, which was founded in 1999, has over the years raised thousands of pounds to improve Temple Newsam Park with improved facilities for visitors, including new paths and fences, playgrounds and signage.
This year, the 300 member group has managed to raise over £17,000 for the purchase of two new mobility scooters, which are available for free to any visitor who might need them to enjoy the park.
The new scooters are in addition to the two purchased in 2021, which now means there are four scooters available.
Geoff North, Chair of Friends of Temple Newsam Park, told Yorkshire Evening Post: “The funds for the scooters were donated by Sovereign Health Care, Wades Charity and Barchester’s Charitable Foundation plus a substantial donation from one of their members in memory of her mother.”