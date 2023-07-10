Frenzi: New taxi app chooses Leeds as first city to launch as a rival to Uber

Frenzi, which will soon launch in cities across the UK, has picked Leeds as its first stop in the coming weeks. The creators say it will given taxi users a new safety-first approach, including female-only driver options, immediate police notifications and even environmentally-friendly options.

A tracking feature, named "mirror your loved one”, allows two users to connect and track each other’s driver, journey and destination.

In terms the choice of female-only drivers, founder Stephen Clark said: “Approximately only two per cent of all taxi drivers nationwide are women. The gender gap in the industry is a big issue that needs to be dealt with.

"One of the main barriers preventing women from pursuing a career in the private hire industry is the concern for their own safety.

"This feature, which prioritises the safety of both our female drivers and passengers, is one of the ways we look to help close

the gender gap in this industry.”

The company, valued at £76 million, is promising to make it easier for drivers to make a fair wage, as well as allowing them to drive for as many other apps or fleets as they wish while being signed up to Frenzi, in order to maximise their own profits.

Mr Clark said: “Affordability was a significant concern for me as I wanted to make Frenzi the app that every driver favours. By setting the acceptance fee at 57p, I will strike a balance between ensuring the app’s sustainability and offering competitive pricing.

“The 57p acceptance fee not only blows the other market standards out of the water by positioning Frenzi as the cost-effective option for drivers but also enables just as good customer service, if not better, in some cases.”