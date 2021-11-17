Free parking being offered to Otley visitors this Christmas

With major Otley events such as the Victorian Fayre and Otley Christmas Tree Festival on hold again due to the Covid crisis, the free parking scheme is set to provide a boost for the high street and historic market.

The scheme has been championed by Leeds City Councillor Colin Campbell (Lib Dem, Otley & Yeadon).

He said: “We are pleased to announce a sixth year of free parking on select dates in an effort to help bolster local businesses at a particularly busy time, while also helping lighten the financial load on visitors and residents.

Cllr Paul Carter and Cllr Colin Campbell Pic: Visit Otley

"Our thanks go to Leeds City Council for continuing to help facilitate this over the festive season.”

Chair of Otley Town Council Trade & Tourism Committee, Cllr Paul Carter (Lib Dem, Manor) said: “High streets across the country continue to be challenged by the aftermath of the pandemic and while Otley’s shopping areas remain vibrant, the offer of free parking for a sixth year running will provide a welcome boost for residents, visitors and business owners.”

When will free parking be offered?

Free parking will be available at the Beech Hill, Courthouse Street and North Parade car parks on the following Saturdays over the holiday period: November 27 and December 4, 11 and 18.

Visitors to Otley can check out the businesses they can visit both off- and online at the town’s digital businesses directory buyinotley.co.uk