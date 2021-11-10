Free fish and chips for a year raffle prize at Leeds MND fundraiser inspired by Rob Burrow
Free fish and chips for a year is one of the raffle prizes on offer at a fundraising night in Leeds inspired by Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.
The fundraiser for the MND Association is taking place from 7.30pm on Friday (Nov 12) at Tinshill and Cookridge Club.
Kostas Lekkas, who owns The Cove fish and chip shop in Horsforth, has offered a raffle prize of free fish and chips every week for a year from that shop.
Kostas, who co-owns St Michaels Fisheries in Headingley with Panos Pantazopoulos, said the partners will donate £1.50 for every portion of fish and chips sold in both shops on Friday.
He said raffle tickets will also be on sale at The Cove shop.
The fundraising night at Tinshill and Cookridge Club will feature a raffle and a performance from local band Easily Distracted.
Thanking Kostas and Panos for their support, Brian Brock, president of Tinshill and Cookridge Club, said: "It is an incredible gesture and it will really boost funds raised on the night."
Brian added: "There are a lot of Leeds Rhinos supporters at the club, including me.
"We have been inspired by Rob's fight and we decided if there's anything we can do to try to find a cure we would do it."
Rob Burrow, who spent 16 years with Leeds Rhinos before retiring in 2017, was diagnosed with MND in December 2019.
